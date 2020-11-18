Calendar for Wednesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

College Station’s Christmas in the Park begins Nov. 26 when the lights come on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The light displays will be on from 6 to 11 p.m. each night through Jan. 1. A drive-thru event is set for Dec. 4-5 from 6 to 10 p.m., with opportunities to wave to Santa, drop a letter to the North Pole in the mailbox, grab a goodie bag and view a Nativity scene.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Community pep rally, 7 p.m. at College Station High School’s Cougar Field. Homecoming pep rally for College Station High School students, fans and community, with a tribute to the class of 2021.

Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. A holiday-themed fundraiser for The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station that feature tables decorated by club members and friends, florists and designers. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 822-5019.

Turkey Trot food drive, 5 to 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. Accepting drive-thru donations in the church parking lot for the Brazos Church Pantry.