Calendar for Wednesday

College Station’s Christmas in the Park begins Nov. 26 when the lights come on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The light displays will be on from 6 to 11 p.m. each night through Jan. 1. A drive-thru event is set for Dec. 4-5 from 6 to 10 p.m., with opportunities to wave to Santa, drop a letter to the North Pole in the mailbox, grab a goodie bag and view a Nativity scene.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Community pep rally, 7 p.m. at College Station High School’s Cougar Field. Homecoming pep rally for College Station High School students, fans and community, with a tribute to the class of 2021.
Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. A holiday-themed fundraiser for The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station that feature tables decorated by club members and friends, florists and designers. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 822-5019.
Turkey Trot food drive, 5 to 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church in College Station. Accepting drive-thru donations in the church parking lot for the Brazos Church Pantry.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.
Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
Managing holiday stress, 9:30 a.m., online event. Workshop provides an overview of common stressors during the holidays and tips to cope. For a Zoom link to the class, register via the Flourish at TAMU app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Learning to Live with COVID-19, 12:30 p.m., an online panel discussion presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service. The topic will be the geopolitical implications of the pandemic. Register to receive a link at go.theeagle.com/bushschool.
Discovery on The Green, 10 to 11 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events.
November bike night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. There will be free adult beverages, a DJ and food truck, games and door prizes. Bring a bag of canned food to be entered into a gift card drawing.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events.
Randy Rogers, Brady Black and Geoffrey Hill, 10 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s. An acoustic concert with William Beckmann opening. Doors open at 8 p.m. Limited seating capacity. Tickets start at $25 and are available at http://harrys.bcsclubs.com/events.
ENTERTAINMENT
Jesse Payton Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Stretch and de-stress, 6:45 a.m., online event. A gentle class that focuses on holding stretches, unwinding tension and alleviating stress. No experience necessary. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot in College Station. A low-traffic ride with bike lanes.
