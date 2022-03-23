Calendar for Wednesday

1 event to mark on your calendar

The Blinn College Alumni and Friends and Buccaneer Alumni Lettermen associations will host a clay shoot April 8 to raise money for scholarships and athletic equipment. The event will be at the Boswell Porter 4-H Shotgun Range at 7676 County Road 247 near Snook in Burleson County. Entry fees are $500 for four-person teams and $125 for single shooters. Flights will be at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission for spectators is $20. More information and online registration is available at blinn.edu/alumni/clayshootout.html.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Health fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, 794 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. Blinn College nursing students will answer health-related questions, test for high blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol and provide hearing and vision screens.

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. For the full schedule of events, visit bcyla.net/schedule.

Astronomy on Tap, 7 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Presentations on moons and black holes. Free and open to all ages.

Beginner bike ride, starting at 5:45 p.m. at the Stella Hotel parking lot, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Helmet and lights required.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

One Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.

Comedy night, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge. Open mic starts at 8:30 p.m.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $10 entry fee.

Tween Craft Hour, 4 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 8 to 12. Registration is required. Email earthur@bryantx.gov for information.

Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 3 and under.

Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.

Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Texas A&M University’s White Creek Community Center, 667 W. Campus Blvd. in College Station. Email cedric_freeman@reslife.tamu.edu for more information.

LIVE MUSIC

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny and Lisé McNally, 7 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.