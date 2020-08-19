Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is hosting its second annual Tees for Keys golf tournament on Sept. 14 at Traditions Club. Lunch will be provided. Tickets for mulligans and the putting contest are available for purchase at the registration table on the day of the event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Enter the building at the office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
Aging and The Mind, 1 p.m. Virtual series. Program: COVID-19 and Caregiving. Presented by MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To register, contact Michele at mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
CLUBS
Yiddish Book Center’s Coming to America Reading Group, 6 p.m. Zoom. Discussing Enemies, A Love Story by Isaac Bashevis Singer. For a Zoom invitation, contact Jessica at jones@bryantx.gov.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 to 2:25 p.m. Zoom. Program: Center for Health Systems & Design Faculty.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
2020 Founders Night, 7 to 10 p.m. Phillips Event Center at Briarcrest. The B-CS Chamber of Commerce presents Founders Night — A Backyard Barbecue. Featuring a mix-and-mingle event with food, beverages, gaming and live music. $50. Social distancing will be followed. Masks required unless social distancing. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/founders-night-2020-2936.
LIVE MUSIC
Summer Sounds, 7:30 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Featuring Joey McGee Band.
Julia Hatfield, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s. www.facebook.com/smittykssports.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy live music with a wide range of sounds. www.century-square.com.
Briana Adams and Peaches & Creme, 8 p.m. Southerns.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
Extreme Ranch Rodeo and Extreme Cash Days, 6 p.m. Silver Horse Ranch. Spectators allowed and are encouraged to use social distancing and masks. www.facebook.com/events/silver-horse-ranch/extreme-ranch-rodeo-and-extreme-cash-days/917754638704093.
2020 BCS Classic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Presented by College Station CrossFit and Boomfit. thebcsclassic.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Clayton Gardner, 8 p.m. Smitty K’s. www.facebook.com/smittykssports.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Love and Chaos, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Mary Charlotte Young.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. A safe place for small businesses to sell products.
The 48th annual Snook Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Meal tickets are $12 at the door and will be chicken and sausage with sides. Only 150 people will be allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/snookvfd.
