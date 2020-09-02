Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Astin Mansion presents its first car show on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St., Bryan. This event will be hosted to help celebrate the mansion turning 100 years old in October. The free community event showcases vehicles from the past 100 years.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Sing with Me! Songs and Puppets, Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pre-recorded song and puppet videos will be added to the Kids Corner video playlist on Mounce’s Facebook page on the first Wednesday of the month. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the Church Office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing to answer questions about sports, history, and music, cartoons, architecture, fashion, and more. www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Online event presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 731-6129.
LIVE MUSIC
Cody Joe, 8 p.m. Southerns.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Craft Friday To-Go Bags, all day. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pick up supplies to decorate your own pencil bags. There are also supplies for coloring activities for children while supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events/.
September First Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online and Downtown Bryan. Featuring live stream concerts and businesses open later than usual. At 8 p.m., a small group of singers will sing a Compline service. Compline is a traditional service of the church, sung to close the day. Visitors are welcome to enter and listen quietly in the pews as choir members chant these psalms, lessons and prayers. Masks will need to be worn inside the church. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel & David.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court Hotel.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
The Brazos Valley All Star Band “Rock the Patio,” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Jake Worthington with Jamie Weston, 8:30 p.m. Southerns.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D, noon to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Ride to remember those who died on 9/11. There will also be free drinks and food for purchase. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
