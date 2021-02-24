Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of Navasota’s spring cleanup event will be March 11-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city vehicle services center, 520 Malcolm St. Appliances, carpet, toilets, furniture, motor oil and lumber are among the items that will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Economic outlook conference, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton in College Station. Hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, the event will also be presented virtually. Registration is $85 for members and $100 for non-members. Email jordan@bcschamber.com for more information.
The Future of U.S. Relations with Europe Under Biden, noon, online event. A discussion about the relationship has transformed over the past four years and what will grow during the next four years, presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M. For a Zoom link, visit tx.ag/wilczek.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday. Drive-thru only. Appointments not available.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through March 10 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.