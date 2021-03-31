Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Hearne Police Department will host the Walk for Autism Awareness on Friday. The walk begins at 10 a.m. at Hearne Elementary School. Refreshments and drinks will be provided.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Friday at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/2Qmmgba to attend.
Full STEAM Ahead Book Club, 6 p.m., online event. March’s book is The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Wang. Email kperkins@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Full STEAM Ahead is a book club that focuses on books that deal with issues in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math and the arts.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Fan Field drive-thru, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, in the Fan Field parking lot on the Texas A&M University campus near the Bush School of Government and Public Service. For Texas A&M students, faculty, staff members and contract workers only.
EXHIBITS
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.