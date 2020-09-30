Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch opens Saturday and will run through Oct. 31. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. Masks will be required. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Barbecue cookout for Alzheimer’s research, 11 a.m. Comfort Keepers of College Station is hosting a cookout to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Pulled pork sandwiches will be available until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the facility, 244 Southwest Parkway. To donate, visit bit.ly/3iIQxuh.
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Oct. 5 at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance to get directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, 15th anniversary event includes the Brazos Valley Farmers Market on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m., the HeARTbeat of Bryan Art Project and other activities. www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. Michael R. Cook, a partner at The Innova Group, will discuss planning for disasters. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
15th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, the drive-thru event in the museum’s parking lot will feature entertainment by Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band and their authentic chuck wagon, spinners and weavers, period re-enactors, live bison, a free craft pick-up and more. The event is free. For more information, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
