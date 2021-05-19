Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Grimes County Fair Ranch Rodeo is set for June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds in Navasota. Events include pasture roping, mugging and branding. Admission is free.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
BCS Annual Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Community Homeschool Center, 725 E. Villa Maria Road, No. 3900 in Bryan, behind JoAnn Fabrics in the Tejas Center. Admission is free.
Yoga on the Lawn, 7 p.m. at The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free event for all skill levels.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Something Tangible, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through Friday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Onwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.