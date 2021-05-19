Calendar for Wednesday

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

EXHIBITS

Something Tangible, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.