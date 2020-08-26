Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Registration is open for 2020 Brazos Valley Business Summit, which will be on Sept. 25 and can be attended at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center or virtually. This one-day event will feature dynamic presentations with updates on economic developments and projections that directly affect the state and region. For more information, visit brazosvalleyedc.org/brazos-valley-business-summit.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free Stroller Strides, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Join Fit4Mom for a free Stroller Strides class.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Compete with your friends each week to answer questions about sports, history, and music, cartoons, architecture, fashion, and more. Prizes are awarded. century-square.com/events.
August Bike Night, 6 to 8 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Featuring free adult beverages, soda, water, bike washes, DJ Krys Locke, Big Dawg Barbecue Food Truck, vendors, door prizes, games.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.
CLUBS
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. To request a Zoom invitation, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.
LIVE MUSIC
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy a wide range of sounds, from smooth jazz to folk, classic rock to country.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk. Outdoor live music featuring Tyler Cannon Music.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 antibody test for free when you donate.
Clear the Shelters, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bryan Animal Center. Come adopt a pet during the first-come first-serve event. Participants are highly encouraged to get in applications before Friday. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.