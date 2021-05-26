Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Camp Hearne Historic Site & Exhibit will host a D-Day living history event on June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. World War II historians will be on site with gear, weaponry, vehicles, uniforms, and other World War II memorabilia.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Texas A&M University System Offices at 302 Tarrow St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment or insurance is needed, just a valid ID. Patients can choose between the one-shot Johnson & Johnson and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. Children 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or guardian present
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.