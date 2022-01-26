Calendar for Wednesday

The Rio Brazos Audubon Society will host a Birding 101 class for beginning birdwatchers on Feb. 19. The class will cover the use of binoculars, field guides and birding apps and includes a walk to find and identify birds by sight and sound. The class is limited to eight people, and registration is required by emailing riobrazosaudubon@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Outlook Conference, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton, 801 University Drive in College Station. The event is designed to give local business leaders an overview of the upcoming year, with information on regional projects, transportation and infrastructure. This year’s conference will focus on responding to growth. Registration for Chamber members is $100 and $125 for non-members. Lunch is provided. For more information, email jordan@bcschamber.org.
15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m. at Texas A&M University. The keynote speaker is Molefi Kete Asante. Ticket sales have ended, but the event will be livestreamed at go.theeagle.com/mlkbreakfast.
SEC Engineering Career Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. The event is the largest student-run career fair in the country. Business professional attire is encouraged.
Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.
One Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Comedy night, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge. Open mic starts at 8:30 p.m.
Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.
Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 0 to 3 years old.
Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.
Tween Craft Hour, 4 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 8 to 12. Registration is required. Email earthur@bryantx.gov for information.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art is for Everyone, through Friday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.