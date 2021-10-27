Calendar for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Trunk-or-treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Rudder High School, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. The free event includes games, candy and more.
Brazos County redistricting public hearing, 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Administration Building, 200 Texas Ave. in Bryan. The public is invited to make comments related to county commissioner precinct redistricting.
Vaccine clinic, 4 to 6 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1615 Beck St. in Bryan. COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic hosted by the Brazos County Health District’s mobile vaccination team. A focus group will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at the same location.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 0 to 3 years old.
Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.
Vintage buttons discussion, 6:30 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A presentation on vintage buttons dating from the 180ss by Janice Canard, a member of the Texas State Button Society. The event is free.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan; brazoschurchpantry.org.
Salvation Army food distribution, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Lindsey Morgan, 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Sean McConnell, 7 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.