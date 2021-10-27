Calendar for Wednesday

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.

Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.