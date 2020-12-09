Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Birds: Masters of Adaptation will be on display through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History . The exhibit features photos by Tim Flach and specimens from the museum, the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections, Texas A&M’s poultry science department and private collections. The museum is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5, no symptoms required. No appointments needed.
Mask distribution, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center parking lot, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The United Way of the Brazos Valley will be distributing more than 4,000 face masks during a drive-thru event. Face masks will be distributed in bundles of five; limit of one bundle per vehicle.
Holiday Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Three artists will be showcased each day through Friday.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5, no symptoms required. No appointments needed.
Blinn College virtual graduation, 6:30 p.m. All graduates will be recognized, and Ashley Watson will speak on behalf of the fall 2020 graduating class. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/graduation.
Holiday Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Three artists will be showcased each day through Friday.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.