Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Birds: Masters of Adaptation will be on display through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History . The exhibit features photos by Tim Flach and specimens from the museum, the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections, Texas A&M’s poultry science department and private collections. The museum is at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5, no symptoms required. No appointments needed.

Mask distribution, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center parking lot, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The United Way of the Brazos Valley will be distributing more than 4,000 face masks during a drive-thru event. Face masks will be distributed in bundles of five; limit of one bundle per vehicle.