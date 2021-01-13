Calendar for Wednesday

Bingo night, 6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Hosted by the Burleson County Aggie Moms Club.

New member breakfast, Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. at Classic Rock Coffee Co. and Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Chamber members are invited to welcome the organization’s newest members.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.