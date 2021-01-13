Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Aggieland Humane Society will host Inspiring Tails, a virtual fundraiser, on Jan. 26. The collection of stories of pets and people will be broadcast live at noon and replayed at 6 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit go.theeagle.com/humane.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Rudder Plaza and the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M campus. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointments required. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774. texas.curativeinc.com.
Bingo night, 6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Hosted by the Burleson County Aggie Moms Club.
New member breakfast, Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. at Classic Rock Coffee Co. and Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Chamber members are invited to welcome the organization’s newest members.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.