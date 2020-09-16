Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Century Square presents a pop-up beer garden on Sept. 25 and 26 from 4 to 11 p.m. The event will have live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Johnson Elementary in front of and side driveways at school.
Rudder FFA Drive-Thru Barbecue Cook-Off, 5 to 6 p.m. Rudder Ag Barn.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Discovery on The Green, 10 to 11 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events/detail/discovery-on-the-green1220181621212.
Bryan College Station Women of Distinction Virtual Celebration, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual event at www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising events, Women of Distinction, honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these events support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes. century-square.com/events/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Virtual Event: Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Online event. Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 979-731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch3.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
The Dirty River Boys with Buck Fuffalo, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts are also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
