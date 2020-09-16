Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Century Square presents a pop-up beer garden on Sept. 25 and 26 from 4 to 11 p.m. The event will have live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Fiestas Patrias Drive-Thru Parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Johnson Elementary in front of and side driveways at school.

Rudder FFA Drive-Thru Barbecue Cook-Off, 5 to 6 p.m. Rudder Ag Barn.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.

THURSDAY

EVENTS