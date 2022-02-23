Calendar for Wednesday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Brazos County Senior Citizens Association will host a free health fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 13 at 1402 Bristol St. in Bryan. Blinn College nursing students will screen for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, vision and hearing issues and answer health- and medical-related questions. For more information, call 822-6873.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Astronomy on Tap, 7 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Presentations on stars and galaxies. Free and open to all ages.
“Tigers Be Still,” 7 p.m. at the Student Center Theatre on the Blinn College Bryan campus, 2423 Blinn Blvd. in Bryan. General admission tickets are $5 and available at blinn.edu/boxoffice. Performances are also scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
Making Things Easier, 5 p.m. at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive. A meet-up and book signing with author Chris Westfall. Tickets are $25 and includes a signed copy of Westfall’s latest book, “Easier.” Get tickets at bit.ly/stella-easier.
Negotiating the USMCA: Domestic and International Challenges, 6 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive in College Station. U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, the Republican leader of the House Ways and Means Committee, will discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.
One Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Comedy night, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge. Open mic starts at 8:30 p.m.
Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $10 entry fee.
Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 3 and under.
Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.
Tween Craft Hour, 4 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 8 to 12. Registration is required. Email earthur@bryantx.gov for information.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.