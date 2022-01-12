Calendar for Wednesday

Republican candidates for Texas governor will be in College Station on Jan. 19 for the Republican Governor Forum, which begins at 6 p.m. at the College Station Hilton. The event is hosted by Grassroots Victory Texas and the Republican Party of Brazos County. Candidates who have confirmed attendance are Allen West, Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Paul Belew, Danny Harrison and Kandy Kay Horn. The event is free and no tickets are required. The primary is March 1.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at North Zulch High School, 11450 5th St. in North Zulch. Email nicholsn@nzisd.org for more information.
Bike maintenance clinic, 5 p.m. at Trek Bicycle College Station, 2307 Texas Ave. A free introductory class on how to keep your bike in working condition, covering basic repairs, maintenance and cable adjustments.
American Business Women’s Association Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 3939 Texas 6 in College Station. The speaker will be Tina Duncan.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m. online event. The program will be on birding in Costa Rica, presented by Michael McCloy. The Zoom link for the meeting is tinyurl.com/northerncardinal.
Common Threads, 2 to 3 p.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Bring a crochet, knitting, cross stitch or any thread project to work on during a spiritual gathering.
Toddler and preschooler play group, 10:30 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. A free event with games and activities hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.
Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.
One Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
Comedy night, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge. Open mic starts at 8:30 p.m.
Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.
Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 0 to 3 years old.
Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.
Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. online and in person at the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. The group will be discussing “Next Year in Havana” by Chanel Cleeton. Registration is required. For details, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 764-3416.
Teens Relax, 4 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to visit the library for an hour after school to unwind. COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.