Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad will be on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. and on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. inside the Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Living Healthy During COVID, 1 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Center. A doctor shares information and answers questions on living healthy during COVID. To register, contact Michele at 979-731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Compete with friends each week to answer questions about sports, history, and music and specific categories such as cartoons, architecture, fashion and more.
The Coach Blair Charities 17th annual Celebration Dinner, 6 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Dinner will feature a live and silent auction. Drinks and dinner are included with the purchase of a $20 ticket. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
FRIDAY
LIVE MUSIC
Shayne Porter & The Shady Trees, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring Brazos Authority. Social distancing is encouraged.
Moonlight Music, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel Postma and Joe Hamiter. ronintx.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Horseman’s Market Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Buy, sell, trade all things equine (no live animals). Booths are $30 prepaid or $40 at the door.
Wellness Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring yoga and paddle boards at Lake Walk. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Sports Car Club presents Coffee & Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square. Part of the Sundays at The Square series. Browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd Anniversary Celebration, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Brazos Natural Foods.
