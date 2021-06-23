Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Washington-on-the-Brazos Historic Site will hold a series of Juneteenth-related events on Saturday titled “Sankofa on the Brazos: Celebrating African American Families in Washington County.” The events, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., include performances, exhibitions and presentations of African American culture and history.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
KBTX Summer Hunger Food Drive, through Thursday. Donations will be collected Wednesday at Brookshire Brothers in College Station. For a list of the most-needed items, visit kbtx.com/summerhunger. Donations benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank.
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Online and in person. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for a Zoom link.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 6 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Learning Express Toys of College Station, 1501 University Drive, Suite 130. For ages 1-6.
Lunch and Learn, noon at Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. The speaker will be Texas A&M University professor Kristin Brekken.
ADHD support group, 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. A group for adults with ADHD that meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Email brazosvalleychadd@gmail.com for more information.
LIVE MUSIC
Josh Ward and Jake Worthington, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $12. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Wayne Johnson, 7 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.