Calendar for Wednesday

The Brazos Valley African American Museum will have a 15th birthday celebration on July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m. The museum, which is at 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan, opened its doors July 22, 2006. WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Breakfast with Veterans, 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan.
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Registration not required. For more information, email jstadler@bryantx.gov.
Children’s storytime, 6:15 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 1 through 5. Registration required by contacting Michelle at mbond@bryantx.gov or 764-3416.
Meyer Book Club with author Diane Kelly, 10 a.m. online or watch in person at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Kelly will be discussing her book, “Dead as a Door Knocker.” Email kperkins@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 6 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
Ladies Who Lunch, 11:30 a.m. at Blue Baker, 800 University Drive in College Station. Christ United Methodist Church’s women’s ministry invites women to meet and make new friends. No registration required.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
LIVE MUSIC Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Lindsey Morgan, 6 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Growing Harmony: Taking Root, through Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Tour the gardens while listening to musical compositions by Texas A&M performance studies staff members and students available for download through a free mobile app.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.