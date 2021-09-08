Calendar for Wednesday

The city of College Station is hosting a campout at Lick Creek Park on Sept. 24. Activities include a hot dog dinner, storytelling, S’mores and a night hike. Campers must provide a tent and camping gear, snacks and drinks. The cost is $8 per person. Register at go.theeagle.com/campout.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
American Red Cross storytime, 6:15 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A five-week family storytime series geared toward children ages 4 to 7 on surviving earthquakes, house fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. Each weekly session features a different book and coloring page. Registration is required by emailing mbond@bryantx.gov.
Cub Scout Pack 62 sign-up night, 6:30 p.m. at Rock Prairie Elementary School, 3400 Welsh Ave. in College Station. Learn about Cub Scouts with parents, leaders and Scouts available to answer questions.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Salvation Army food distribution, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Poses and pints, 1 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Yoga sessions with Kate Bel, suitable for all levels and donation based. Bring a mat.
Bingo night, 7 p.m. at The Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Morgan Ashley, 6:30 p.m. at Funky Junky, 106 N. Main St. in Caldwell. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Zachry Engineering Quad, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.