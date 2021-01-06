Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos County A&M Club will have its monthly luncheon on Tuesday with featured speaker Porter Garner, the president and CEO of The Association of Former Students. The luncheon will be at noon at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. A livestream of the event will begin at 12:15 p.m. For tickets to the event, visit go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Rudder Plaza and the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M campus. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointments required. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navaosta. Symptoms not required; no appointments needed. texas.curativeinc.com.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
LIVE MUSIC
Jason Allen, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $8 at the door.