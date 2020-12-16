Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Ink Masters Tattoo Show will return to Bryan-College Station for the seventh year Jan. 29-31 at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event will bring 100 tattoo artists of different styles. One-day tickets are $20. Masks are required.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
Century Square Cinema, 6:15 p.m. showing of The Grinch on The Green at Century Square in College Station. Socially distanced circles will be painted on the turf to maintain distances between families. Blankets and lawn chairs encouraged.
The Gift of the Magi, 7 p.m. at the Rudder High School auditorium. Presented by Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre. Tickets are $15. Masks and social distancing required, with limited seating. For tickets, visit bryanhightheatre.ludus.com/index.php.
Santa visits Brenham, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Santa Claus tours through town on a firetruck. Visit jingle.cityofbrenham.org for his route and more details.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Bike night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Free adult beverages, door prizes, a DJ and food truck.
Holiday Extravaganza, 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on University Drive in College Station. The Brazos County A&M Club event will feature music, food, a cash bar and more. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
Drive-thru all-Aggie grad party, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Association of Former Students on the Texas A&M campus. Get a souvenir photo and learn how to join the Century Club.
Book signings, 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters. The authors of I Bleed Maroon, Return to Junction and Corps Values will be signing books at the store at 303 University Drive in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot in College Station. A low-traffic ride with bike lanes.
