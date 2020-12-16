Calendar for Wednesday

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Bike night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Free adult beverages, door prizes, a DJ and food truck.

Holiday Extravaganza, 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on University Drive in College Station. The Brazos County A&M Club event will feature music, food, a cash bar and more. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.

Drive-thru all-Aggie grad party, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Association of Former Students on the Texas A&M campus. Get a souvenir photo and learn how to join the Century Club.