Calendar for Wednesday

The Museum of the American GI will host Living History Weekend this month, with living history camps and displays, artillery demonstrations, vehicle rides, battle re-enactments, and more. One-day tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 11. Kids under 5 are free. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

“An Officer and a Gentleman, the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Tickets are $26 to $100. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Brazos Valley Society for Human Resource Management Business Seminar, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Topics include the Great Resignation and challenges of a remote workforce. Registration is $140 for members, $150 for non-members and $75 for student members. go.theeagle.com/bvshrm.

Common Threads, 2 to 3 p.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Bring a crochet, knitting, cross stitch or any thread project to work on during a spiritual gathering.

Fun Family Wednesdays, 5:15 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 4221 Boonville Road in Bryan. A meal for $4 per person or $12 for family followed by classes and activities for every age group.

American Business Women’s Association Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 3939 Texas 6 in College Station. The speaker will be Texas A&M professor Jim Petrick.

Auditions for “Motherhood, The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Navasota Theatre Alliance’s Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Performances begin April 29.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

One Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.

Comedy night, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge. Open mic starts at 8:30 p.m.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $10 entry fee.

Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. online and in person at the Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. The group will be discussing “The Murder at Vicarage” by Agatha Christie. Registration is required. For details, email kperkins@bryantx.gov or call 209-6347.

Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 3 and under.

Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.

Blood drive, 8;30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Aggieland High School, 2611 Texas Ave. in College Station. Email ehinojosa@iltexas.org for more information.

LIVE MUSIC

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.