Calendar for Wednesday

Asleep at the Wheel will perform with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Sunday at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The concert begins at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available at boxoffice.tamu.edu.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Learning Express Toys of College Station, 1501 University Drive, Suite 130. For ages 1-6.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Online and in person. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for a Zoom link.
Children’s storytime, 6:15 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 1 to 5. Registration required by emailing mbond@bryantx.gov or calling 764-3416.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 6 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
Lunch and Learn: Downtown Dwellers, noon at Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. The speaker will be Cindy Hessong, founder of the Downtown Bryan Residents Association.
Yoga, 7 p.m. at The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free one-hour outdoor class. Bring a yoga mat or large towel and water. No experience needed.
LIVE MUSIC
Cleto Cordero and Kaitlin Butts, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Wayne Johnson, 7 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
Karissa Presley and London Balleigh, 6 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.