Calendar for Wednesday

LIVE MUSIC

Battle of the Bands, 7 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. The second of a four-week competition, with winners advancing to the next week.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.

Brazos County COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.