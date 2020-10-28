Calendar for Wednesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The third annual Masquerade Ball at the Astin Mansion in Bryan on Friday will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. The night of food, music and entertainment begins at 8 p.m. Face masks are required. Tickets start at $85. For more information, visit astinmansion.ticketspice.com/masquerade-ball-2020.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Brazos County COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.
Robertson County COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pridgeon Center, 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin. No appointment needed and you do not need to have symptoms to get tested. Those being tested need to bring a picture ID and have a phone number and email address.
College open house free skate night, 9:30 p.m. to midnight. Free ice skating for all Texas A&M University and Blinn College students at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station. Demonstrations from the Texas A&M kinesiology department, figure skating club and ice hockey team.
First responder barbecue cookout, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hillier Funeral Home location in Bryan and College Station.
Owl-O-Ween, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Scavenger hunt, challenges and other activities. Costumes encouraged. Regular museum admission rates apply and masks are required. Details: www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Saturday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Saturday. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Battle of the Bands, 7 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. The second of a four-week competition, with winners advancing to the next week.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Brazos County COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes prior to being tested.
Robertson County COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pridgeon Center, 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin. No appointment needed and you do not need to have symptoms to get tested. Those being tested need to bring a picture ID and have a phone number and email address.
Business After Hours, 5:30 p.m. at The Weinberg at Wixon Valley, 7786 Kurten Cemetery Road. Monthly Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce networking event. Masks are required.
Bryan High School performance of MacBeth, 8 p.m. on the Bryan High School campus. Tickets are $10 and available online only. A traveling production in which audience members will enter from the school’s fine arts parking lot and walk from scene to scene. bhsvikingtheatre.com.
Halloween bike night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Free adult beverages and bike wash, adult costume contest, pumpkin-carving contest, food truck, music and door prizes.
Owl-O-Ween, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Scavenger hunt, challenges and other activities. Costumes encouraged. Regular museum admission rates apply and masks are required. Details: www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Saturday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Saturday. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of The Stella Hotel parking lot.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events.
Keller Cox with Ethan Hanson, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Doors open at 7 p.m. $7 cover charge.
