Calendar for Wednesday

The city of Navasota will host Home for the Holidays Dec. 12 in downtown Navasota. The event begins at 10 a.m. with shopping specials, free hot chocolate and cookies, Christmas music and a children’s storybook walk. The Texas 105 Band will play from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by a lighted Christmas parade beginning at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will follow at City Hall with music from the Navasota High School choir. For more details, visit www.navasotahomefortheholidays.com .

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Free COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes before being tested.