Calendar for Wednesday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of Navasota will host Home for the Holidays Dec. 12 in downtown Navasota. The event begins at 10 a.m. with shopping specials, free hot chocolate and cookies, Christmas music and a children’s storybook walk. The Texas 105 Band will play from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by a lighted Christmas parade beginning at 6 p.m. The tree lighting will follow at City Hall with music from the Navasota High School choir. For more details, visit www.navasotahomefortheholidays.com.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Free COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes before being tested.
Veterans Day observance, 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. Music, keynote speech and rifle volley. Outdoor event with social distancing and COVID-19 precautions.
Veterans Day ceremony, 5:30 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial plaza in College Station’s Veterans Park. A reading of veteran names will be followed by music, presentations and a rifle salute. U.S. Rep. Bill Flores will be the featured speaker. Masks and social distancing required.
Honoring Blinn College Veterans, online event starting at 11 a.m. Blinn College veterans will be sharing their stories throughout the day as part of the Communication Studies Fall 2020 Speaker Series. The featured speaker, from noon to 1 p.m., is Chris Marrs, executive dean of the RELLIS Campus. The Zoom meeting ID is 890 5424 2734; passcode: Speech.
The Future of Rural Texas, noon to 1 p.m. through Friday. A free virtual symposium presented by the Texas Tribune, with topics including public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more. https://bit.ly/3kAwRcS
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Bryan Rotary Club blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Phillips Event Center, 1929 Country Club Drive in Bryan. Donors of all blood types encouraged to participate. For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and search for sponsor code bryanrotary.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of The Stella Hotel parking lot.
Stretch and de-stress, 6:45 a.m., online event. A gentle class that focuses on holding stretches, unwinding tension and alleviating stress. No experience necessary. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events.
Keith Hicke and Sierra Bernal, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Tickets are $7 at the door.
