1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is hosting a virtual summer camp: Artful Wonders Camp July 27 through 31. Virtual camp includes daily live Zoom meetings and all supplies needed. The cost is $50. For more information, visit cmbv.org.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Pandemic Preparedness and Response in the Age of Technology discussion, 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Hosted by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service. Panelists include Christine Crudo Blackburn, deputy director of the Scowcroft Institute’s Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program; Andrew Natsios, director of the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs; Gerald Parker, director of the Scowcroft Institute’s Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program; and Oyewale Tomori, chair of the board of Biovaccines Nigeria Ltd and Scowcroft Senior Fellow. Register for the Zoom meeting at bush.tamu.edu/scowcroft/events.
2020 State 4-H Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo Center. The 57th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will have more than 350 4-H youth plus their families attend the show from all over Texas. Continues through July 25.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. Century Square. Participants can have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions. www.century-square.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Wish Upon a Butterfly drive-thru, 9 to 10:30 a.m. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Brazos Center Park Pavilion. Visitors to the annual fundraiser will drive to the park, where museum staff dressed in butterfly attire will hand out activity packets and purchased butterflies to release at home. Butterflies are limited. Guests may pre-purchase butterflies for $20 or six for $100. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Servant Leadership Club food drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A&M Consolidated High School. The food will go to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Accepting all canned items and non-perishable food items.
Moonlit Harvest, 7:30 p.m. Messina Hof. An evening of picking and stomping grapes that go into making Messina Hof’s ports. There will be COVID-19 restrictions. $59.95. messinahof.com.
