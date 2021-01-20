Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Iola Volunteer Fire Department will have its eighth annual barbecue cookoff and fundraiser on March 12 and 13. There will be a silent auction, vendors, children’s activities and live music. The fire department will be serving crawfish plates on March 12 and fish plates on March 13 at 23574 Brazos St.
WEDNESDAY
COVID-19 TESTING
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.
St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Anderson American Legion Hall, 415 Hill St. in Anderson, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Texas A&M Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive in College Station, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon through Friday. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
Texas A&M Health Science Center, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan, noon to 3 p.m. through Friday. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World: Despair, Survival, and Hope in Science Fiction’s Response to Environmental Change, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.