Calendar for Wednesday

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.