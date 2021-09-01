Calendar for Wednesday

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will hold a Masquerade Ball fundraiser on Oct. 29 at the Astin Mansion Event Center, 506 W. 26th St. in Bryan. The adults-only event, which begins at 8 p.m., includes music, dancing, cocktails and guest performances. Masquerade masks and elegant attire are required. Tickets are $125 and available at go.theeagle.com/masquerade.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
American Red Cross storytime, 6:15 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A five-week family storytime series geared toward children ages 4 to 7 on surviving earthquakes, house fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. Each weekly session features a different book and coloring page. Registration is required by emailing mbond@bryantx.gov.
An Evening on the Range, 7 p.m. at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host its largest fundraiser, with proceeds used to support arts in the community. Tickets are $125 and available at go.theeagle.com/acbv.
Economic Outlook Briefing Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions will be the featured speaker. Tickets are $30 for Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce members and $35 for non-members. To purchase tickets, call 260-5200.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Poses and pints, 1 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Yoga sessions with Kate Bel, suitable for all levels and donation based. Bring a mat.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Eastmark Center, 7607 Eastmark Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Walk-ups only.
Fan field drive-thru testing, 2935 Research Parkway on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Thursday at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.