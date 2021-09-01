Calendar for Wednesday

Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.

Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.

Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Thursday at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.