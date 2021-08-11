Calendar for Wednesday

Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America is looking for volunteers to help clean headstones at the Bryan City Cemetery on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Supplies are provided. The cemetery is at 1111 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Salvation Army food distribution, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m. online or in person at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The group will be discussing “My Lovely Wife” by Samantha Downing. For details, email areed@bryantx.gov or call 764-3416.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
Bingo night, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102. W. Fox St. in Caldwell.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Germania Insurance, 507 US 290 E. Loop in Brenham. Email loberhoff@germaniainsurance.com for details.
Road Trip comedy showcase, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Performances from Markus Olind, Genivieve Clinton, Hans Kim and Dave Eubanks. Pay what you can.
Back to School Bash, 5:30 p.m. at Christ’s Way Baptist Church, 3885 Copperfield Drive in Bryan. An evening of fellowship, food and fun, with outdoor games and water events for adults and youth. Wear a swimsuit and bring a towel. Everyone is invited.
American Business Women’s Association monthly membership luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 3939 Texas 6 in College Station. The presentation topic is on mental health and stress, and the speaker is Ryan Pittsinger, the director of counseling and sport psychology at Texas A&M Unviersity.
Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.
Poses and pints, 1 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Yoga sessions with Kate Bel, suitable for all levels and donation based. Bring a mat.
Fang Camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon at Navasota Junior High, 9038 Texas 90 in Navasota. Orientation for incoming sixth graders. Tour the campus, meet your teachers and pick up schedules. Lunch will be provided.
LIVE MUSIC Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Body X Landscape, through Thursday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.