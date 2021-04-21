Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Robertson County will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 12 at the Calvert Fire Department, 700 Railroad St., starting at 9 a.m. About 300 first-dose shots will be available. Registration is required by calling 979-828-5911.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Aggie Muster, 7 p.m. Kyle Field gates will open at 5 p.m. to view the livestream from the ceremony in Reed Arena. Seating is first-come, first-served, and no candles are allowed in the stadium. Face coverings are required. The events will be livestreamed online and broadcast on KAMU-TV.
The Brazos County A&M Club Muster Ceremony, 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Jon Heidtke, A&M Class of 1981, will be the speaker. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.bcamc.org.
Washington County A&M Club Muster Ceremony, 6:30 p.m. at the Holht Park amphitheater in Brenham. Larkin O’Hern, A&M Class of 1980, will be the speaker. The event will be moved to Brenham High School if needed because of the weather.
Robertson County A&M Club Muster Ceremony, 5 p.m. at the Schultz Lake House in Franklin. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the ceremony to follow. Scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors from Robertson County at the end of the event.
Stand for Life, a pro-life panel discussion, 6 p.m. at Central Church, 1991 Boonville Road in College Station. Pastor Phillip Bethancourt will host a conversation with national pro-life leaders.
Goodwill retail store grand opening, 10 a.m. at 2710 Boonville Road in Bryan. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new Goodwill store and donation center.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.