Calendar for Wednesday

GoldStar Barber Academy in Bryan is offering free haircuts on Sunday for kindergarten through 12th grade students preparing to return to school. School supplies and donations will also be accepted. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at 1859 Briarcrest Drive. For more information, email iheartbryanevents@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, 7 a.m. to noon on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. More than 20 concurrent sessions covering topics that include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing and more. beefcattleshortcourse.com.

Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Blue Baker, 201 Dominik Drive in College Station. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to help students in the Bryan and College Station school districts.

Introduction to Pickleball, 6 p.m. at Austin’s Colony Park, 2400 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Members of the Brazos Valley Pickleball Association will give an overview of the game and offer instruction.