Calendar for Wednesday

GoldStar Barber Academy in Bryan is offering free haircuts on Sunday for kindergarten through 12th grade students preparing to return to school. School supplies and donations will also be accepted. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at 1859 Briarcrest Drive. For more information, email iheartbryanevents@gmail.com.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, 7 a.m. to noon on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. More than 20 concurrent sessions covering topics that include animal health, nutrition, reproduction, breeding, genetics, marketing and more. beefcattleshortcourse.com.
Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Blue Baker, 201 Dominik Drive in College Station. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to help students in the Bryan and College Station school districts.
Introduction to Pickleball, 6 p.m. at Austin’s Colony Park, 2400 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Members of the Brazos Valley Pickleball Association will give an overview of the game and offer instruction.
Teach Like A Pirate, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Allen Academy, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan. Author Dave Burgess presents a program for educators aimed at increasing student engagement. Tickets are $25. go.theeagle.com/burgess.
Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m. at Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. $10 entry. No partner needed; all skill levels welcome.
Horsemanship clinic, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Brenham. Email tiffany@nuthoneyhorsefarm.com for more information.
Leaders in Education Forum, 11:30 a.m. at the Blinn College Student Center, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Updates from Blinn College Chancellor Mary Hensley, Brenham ISD Superintendent Tylor Chaplin and Burton ISD Superintendent Edna Kennedy.
Music Makers, 1 to 5 p.m. through Friday at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. A children’s musical camp covering music, drama and set design.
Summer Nature Camp, 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Fine Arts Day Camp, 8:30 a.m. to noon through Thursday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. For children ages 3 to 8, covering storytelling, rhythm and movement, science and nature and more. $25.
Vacation Bible school, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Friday at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children ages 4 through the end of fifth grade.
Vacation Bible school, 6 to 8 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. For children ages 4 through the end of fourth grade.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
1 Million Cups, 8:30 a.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A weekly meeting that brings entrepreneurs and community members together for coffee and conversation.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
L
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.