Calendar for Wednesday

The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station will host a holiday-themed fundraiser Nov. 18 and 19. The event, Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, will feature tables decorated by club members and friends, florists and designers in celebration of the holiday season. The event will be at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway, and tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 822-5019.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Coffee with a Cop, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 1700 Texas 21 in Bryan. Community members are invited to visit with deputies and Sheriff’s Office staff members over a cup of coffee. Masks are required, and the coffee will be provided. Meet outside.

Coffee with a Cop, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the College Station Police Department, 800 Krenek Tap Road. Meet with officers and staff members to discuss community issues and build relationships. Free coffee. Meet in front of the new building on the promenade.