Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station will host a holiday-themed fundraiser Nov. 18 and 19. The event, Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, will feature tables decorated by club members and friends, florists and designers in celebration of the holiday season. The event will be at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway, and tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 822-5019.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Coffee with a Cop, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 1700 Texas 21 in Bryan. Community members are invited to visit with deputies and Sheriff’s Office staff members over a cup of coffee. Masks are required, and the coffee will be provided. Meet outside.
Coffee with a Cop, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the College Station Police Department, 800 Krenek Tap Road. Meet with officers and staff members to discuss community issues and build relationships. Free coffee. Meet in front of the new building on the promenade.
The World: A Brief Introduction, a virtual talk by Richard Haass about his recent book, 5:30 p.m. online event. Haass is a veteran diplomat and prominent voice on American foreign policy. RSVP at tx.ag/haass for the Zoom link.
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance to get directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
World Series of Team roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses and this week’s topic will focus on hospital bed maximization. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.