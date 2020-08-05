Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Brazos Natural Foods is hosting a 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23 at 4303 S. Texas Ave during regular business hours. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station Stuff the Bus, 5 to 8 p.m. Blue Baker locations around town. The organization is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to benefit the students of Bryan-College Station. For more information, go to www.jlbcs.org.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Please enter the building at the church office entrance for directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Flourish at TAMU hosts Virtual Yell Practice with the Texas A&M University Yell Leaders, 11 a.m. on the group’s Facebook page.
CLUBS
Post 159 American Legion general membership meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. Online event. Join on WebEx with access code 126 194 2957 and password: chRkhKph872.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
August First Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Bryan. At this time, there will not be a live concert, street musicians or other community groups. downtownbryan.com.
Moonlit Harvest, 7:30 p.m. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. An evening of grape picking and stomping featuring a vineyard cuisine buffet. messinahof.com.
Grooves on The Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
Live music featuring Heather Rayleen and Trent Cowie, 8 p.m. Southerns. www.southernstx.com/events.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Featuring Mary-Charlotte Young.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Motorcycle Meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Feature free adult beverages, free bike wash, DJ Nick Catalina, JLM’s Food Truck and outdoor picnic areas. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Grooves on The Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.