Calendar for Wednesday

The College Station High School Orchestra will have its 10th annual winter holiday concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the high school’s auditorium. The concert will feature performances from high school and middle school orchestras. Complimentary photos with Santa and free hot chocolate and cookies will follow.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Houston Baptist University, noon at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $10 to $22. 12thmanfoundation.com/tickets.
Texas A&M volleyball vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Adult tickets are $7 to $10. 12thmanfoundation.com/tickets.
Art Adamson Invitational, 5:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium. The Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team hosts the event.
Exploring History Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Attendance is free, but lunch is $7.
Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. The event, hosted by The Woman’s Club of Bryan-College Station, features tables decorated by club members, friends and florists to celebrate the holiday season. Tickets are $20 and available at the door.
Michael Glatzmaier comedy show, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Free admission.
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Thursday at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Hourly positions available. Candidates who RSVP at go.theeagle.com/sanderson will be given priority.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Story time for Babies and Toddlers, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A musical, puppet-filled story time for children ages 0 to 3 years old.
Ready to Read story time, 10:30 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Longer stories geared toward children ages 4 to 6 years old.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan; brazoschurchpantry.org.
Salvation Army food distribution, 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
Cardio fitness, 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A weekly class through Dec. 15. Ages 16 and older are welcome. Cost is $5 per class.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Morgan Ashley, 6 to 9 p.m. at Best Western Premiere, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, noon to 11:30 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
DEGART 2021 International Art Show and Reception, 6 to 9 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The theme of the exhibit is Winter Still Life. An awards presentation begins at 7:30 p.m.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.