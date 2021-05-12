Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
College Station High School audio video production students will host a film festival on Saturday at Star Cinema Grill in College Station. The event is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Short films will play on four screens starting at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Law enforcement memorial service, noon at Veteran’s Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. Law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty will be honored during the event. Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske will be the speaker.
Texas A&M University commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.
Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic, starting at 9 a.m. at the Calvert Fire Department, 700 Railroad St.. About 300 first-dose shots will be available. Registration is required by calling 979-828-5911.
Rio Brazos Audubon Society monthly program, 6:30 p.m. online event. The presentation will be “Lights Out Texas: A Statewide Conservation Effort for the Birds” by Heather Prestridge. The public is invited. The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/easternbluebird.
Do Portugal International Circus, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Performances are Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Tumble Through Texas, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.