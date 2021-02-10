Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Event Center in Bryan. The come-and-go networking event is free. Visit go.theeagle.com/chamber to RSVP.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Young Professionals of Aggieland meet and greet, 6 p.m. at Aggieland Outfitters on University Drive in College Station. Aggieland Outfitters owner Fadi Kalaouze will speak.
Valentine’s banquet, 6:30 p.m. at Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan. A time for devotion, followed by dinner, games and other activities. All ages invited.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday. Drive-thru only. Appointments not available.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through March 10 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.