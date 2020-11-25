Calendar for Wednesday

Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

Managing holiday stress, 9:30 a.m., online event. Workshop provides an overview of common stressors during the holidays and tips to cope. For a Zoom link to the class, register via the Flourish at TAMU app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Lights On, 6 p.m. College Station’s Christmas in the Park begins when the lights come on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The light displays will be on from 6 to 11 p.m. each night through Jan. 1. A drive-thru event is set for Dec. 4-5 from 6 to 10 p.m., with opportunities to wave to Santa, drop a letter to the North Pole in the mailbox, grab a goodie bag and view a Nativity scene.