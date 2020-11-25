Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show is set for next month. Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Dr. E. in College Station.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m., with select attractions open at 4 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Meditation session, 12:30 p.m. online event. All experience levels welcome; no equipment is necessary. For a Zoom link to attend, register via the Flourish at TAMU app.
Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
Managing holiday stress, 9:30 a.m., online event. Workshop provides an overview of common stressors during the holidays and tips to cope. For a Zoom link to the class, register via the Flourish at TAMU app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Lights On, 6 p.m. College Station’s Christmas in the Park begins when the lights come on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The light displays will be on from 6 to 11 p.m. each night through Jan. 1. A drive-thru event is set for Dec. 4-5 from 6 to 10 p.m., with opportunities to wave to Santa, drop a letter to the North Pole in the mailbox, grab a goodie bag and view a Nativity scene.
Winter concert, 7 p.m. on KAMU-TV. Texas A&M’s Department of Music Activities presents a winter concert featuring the Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets to be broadcast on KAMU-TV.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m., with select attractions open at 4 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Dudley’s Draw Thanksgiving Potluck, 3 p.m. at 311 University Drive in College Station. Free Thanksgiving potluck for anyone looking for somewhere to go. Turkey and some sides will be provided.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Winter concert, 11 a.m. on KAMU-TV. Texas A&M’s Department of Music Activities presents a winter concert featuring the Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets to be broadcast on KAMU-TV.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Juan Villareal comedy show, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
Jeff Jacobs Band, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court Hotel in College Station.
Ben Laskoskie, 1 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co. in Brenham. Family friendly with outside seating available.
Caleb Hoelscher, 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co. in Brenham. Family friendly with outside seating available.
The Music of John Denver by Jim Curry, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center in Brenham. Tickets are $45 and $60, available at the Brenham/Washington County Visitor Center, 115 W. Main St. or by calling 979-337-7240.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.