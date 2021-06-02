Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Rio Brazos Audubon Society invites the public to its monthly program, via Zoom, on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be “Birdability: Because Birding is for Everyone” by Freya McGregor. The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/northerncardinal.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Global Run Celebration, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. A 5K run starting and ending at The Green. Free.
Open Mic 101, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free and open to the public. All skill levels welcome.
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. online event from the Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.