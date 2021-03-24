Calendar for Wednesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre students will have performances of this year’s UIL one-act play, Twelve Angry Jurors, at 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15. No children under 10 allowed. Masks will be required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bhsvikingtheatre.com.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
College Station Morning Lions Club, 7 a.m. at the College Station Hilton. Meeting in person; visitors and potential new members are welcome.
Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
Howdy Hour and Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Watch Party, hosted by the Brazos County A&M Club, will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Star Cinema Grill. Free appetizers, drink specials and giveaways. Masks are encouraged.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off drive-in movie, gates open at 6:45 p.m. at Texas A&M University’s Fan Field parking lot near the Bush School of Government and Public Service. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets available to students, faculty and staff for $15 per five people in a vehicle. go.theeagle.com/movie.
COVID-19 Lockdown Policies, 12:20 p.m. online event. A talk with Moritz Marback on his recent study on how lockdown policies weaken civic attitudes, presented by the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M. To receive a Zoom link, visit tx.ag/marbach.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment needed.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
The Quad pop-up testing tent, on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.