Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 28

OPAS presents “The Other Mozart” as part of its Intimate Gatherings series on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. It’s a one-woman drama based on the story of composer Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tickets are $52 to $72. opastickets.org.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Surviving & Thriving, 11:30 a.m., Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive. The Pink Alliance’s 19th annual breast cancer awareness luncheon features Chaunte Lowe, a breast cancer survivor and Olympic track medalist. Proceeds support breast cancer patients and local breast health initiatives. survivingandthriving.org.

Teens Read Book Club, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Pick up a free copy of “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn to discuss. For students in seventh through 12th grades.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

1 Million Cups entrepreneurs conversation, 8:30 a.m., DesignSpark Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. 1millioncups.com/collegestation.

Dart tournament, 8 p.m., Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m. at Duddley’s Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Wednesday Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St., Bryan.

Wag Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. “Yappy Hour” includes free dog ice cream.

Pub Poll, 8 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium. OPAS’ 50th season begins with composer/lyricist Berg leading Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. $18 to $70. opastickets.org.

Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Jake Mower, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.