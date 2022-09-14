Calendar for Wednesday, Sept. 14

The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs presents “Monkeypox: Have We Learned Anything from COVID-19?” on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center’s Hagler Auditorium. Dr. Gerald Parker moderates the panel, which includes Dr. Syra Madad, Dr. Robert Carpenter, Dr. Jennifer A. Shuford and Dr. Robert Kadlec. The hybrid event is also available via Zoom. Register at tx.ag/dgxNOXU.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Gen. In-Bum Chun, 12:20 p.m., Allen Building at the Bush School of Government & Public Service. The retired Republic of Korea Army general gives a discussion titled “North Korea, China and How the U.S. & South Korea Strategize for War.”

Mark K. Updegrove, 5:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive. Presidential historian and author discusses his book “Incomparable Grace: JFK in the Presidency.” Updegrove serves as president and CEO of the Lyndon B. Johnson Foundation and is the presidential historian for ABC News. Presented by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. RSVP at georgeandbarbarabushfoundation.regfox.com/mark-updegrove-book-event.

Rio Brazos Audubon Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Road in Bryan. This month’s program will feature Neil Diaz presenting “An Amateur Birder’s View of the Birds of Colombia.”

Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m., Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. The club will discuss “Moloka’i” by Alan Brennert. In-person and via Zoom. Registration required. Call Hilary at 979-209-6347.

Aggieland Pets With a Purpose Read-a-thon, 4 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Aggieland Pets With a Purpose will bring emotional support dogs for kids to read with.

Pets and Spirituality, 6 p.m., 309 N. Tabor in Bryan. Middleway Urban Monestary presents monthlong look at how pets and other animals affect our lives. Pets are welcome.

Wag Wednesdays, 3 to 6 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. “Yappy Hour” includes free dog ice cream.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

1 Million Cups entrepreneurs conversation, 8:30 a.m., DesignSpark Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. 1millioncups.com/collegestation.

Dart tournament, 8 p.m., Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. $10 entry fee.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station.

Wednesday Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St., Bryan.

Pub Poll, 8 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free. Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.