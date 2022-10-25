Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26

The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

1 Million Cups entrepreneurs conversation, 8:30 a.m., DesignSpark Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. 1millioncups.com/collegestation.

Stroller Strides, 9:30 a.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. Suite 150 in College Station.

McLane Leadership in Business Awards, 5:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. West in College Station.

Candidate forum, 6-8 p.m., Room 144 of Koldus Building on Texas A&M campus. Features candidates running for Bryan offices. Hosted by Texas A&M’s Student Government Association.

Cornhole Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. East in College Station.

Pub Poll Trivia, 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza in H-E-B, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m. at Duddley’s Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia Night, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny and Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi's Patio and Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Cheers and Fears Movie Series, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Dr. West in College Station. The original "Halloween" on a 14-foot screen.

Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.