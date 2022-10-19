Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Legendary author John Erickson will tell stories and sing songs about Hank the Cowdog’s adventures. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. For reservations, contact busheducation@nara.gov or call (979) 691-4006.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Candidate forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., livestream on KEOS FM 89.1. Candidates for County Commissioner 4, District Clerk and Justice of the Peace 2 and 4 races, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Brazos County judge and College Station school board races, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Organized by the League of Women Voters.

Candidate forum, 6-9 p.m., Pebble Creek Country Club ballroom, 4500 Pebble Creek Pkwy in College Station. Candidates from College Station City Council Place 1, 2 and 5 and for mayor. Organized by the Pebble Creek Owners Association.

Cheers and Fears October Movie Series, 8-10 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive West in College Station. “The Addams Family” will be shown.

Harry Potter Trivia, 7 p.m., Big Shots Golf Aggieland, 400 West Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Youth to Career Fair, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Brazos County Expom 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Open mic night, 7 p.m. Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Dr. Suite 101 in College Station.

Johnny and Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney’s Pub, 3410 South College Ave. in Bryan.

Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Live Comedy Wednesday, 9 p.m., Third Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.