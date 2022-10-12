Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Students from Texas A&M’s Health Science Center will host the free Big Health Event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan. The health fair includes health screenings, education and medication reviews. The first 100 attendees will receive gift bags.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Meyer Book Club, 10 a.m., Bob and Wanda Meyer Senior and Community Center, 2275 Dartmouth St. in College Station. The club will discuss “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub. In-person and via Zoom. Registration required. 979-209-6347.

Aggieland Pets With a Purpose Read-a-Thon, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Aggieland Pets With a Purpose will bring dogs for children to read to. No registration required.

Mystery Book Club, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Club will discuss “A Place of Execution” by Val McDermid. No registration required.

Rio Brazos Audubon Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The program is “Birds and Biodiversity of the Yucatan Peninsula: A Self-Guided Trip Report” by Keith Andringa. The public is invited.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith, 6:30 p.m., Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. The event will kick off with food at 5:45 p.m. Gates for the two-hour event will open at 6:15 p.m. fcabv.org/fields-of-faith.

Safari in South Africa, 10-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive in College Station. Storyteller and Blinn history professor Cyndi Owens leads a virtual safari. For reservations, call 979-691-4006.

Cheers and Fears October Movie Series, 8 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive. “Scream” will be shown.

ENTERTAINMENT

Piano Bar, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Open-mic night with Chris Helms, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.