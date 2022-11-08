Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Watch an adaptation of the beloved holiday classic "A Christmas Story" on Thursdays through Saturdays from Dec. 1-17 at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up includes all the characters from the movie, including 9-year-old Ralphie Parker's efforts at getting a genuine Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Phone: 929-823-4297 or stagecenter.net

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

John Erickson, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Author Erickson tells stories and sings songs about Hank the Cowdog's adventures. Free though reservations required. Contact bush.education@nara.gov or call 979-691-4006.

Recycled Art Day Contest, 1-5 p.m., Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

Holiday Market and Launch Party, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hosted by 7F Lodge, 16611 Royder Rd. in College Station.

Rio Brazos Audubon Society, 6:30 p.m., Brazos Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Rd. in Bryan. This month's program will be "I Spy Birds and Wildlife in Alaska" by Smily Flores. Admission is free, and there will be refreshments.

Aggieland Trivia, 7 p.m. at Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

DJ Spooky, Arctic Rhythms, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Piano bar, 8 p.m., at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holdays.