Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 2

A veterans game party will be held between 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Dr. (standalone building at rear of campus on southeast side) in Bryan. Free hot dog dinner, games, speaker, child care. Honoring active duty and military reservists and their families. Information contact Cynthia Benner at 979-676-0498 or militaryfbcbryan@gmailcom.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Kickball league, Travis Fields, 525 W. Carson St. in Bryan. Free through Dec. 6. Information: 469-347-4505. Register at rcisports.com.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration, 3-10 p.m., 300 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan.

“An Evening of Reflection,” 5:30 p.m., Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A pseudo memorial service where community partners in the injury prevention and emergency response fields deliver their perspectives, insights and reflections on what they observe on a regular basis when wrong choices are made behind the wheel.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 710 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 7p.m. at Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.