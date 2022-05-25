Calendar for Wednesday, May 25

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

“Remembering the Fallen,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum honors Memorial Day with events, exhibits and displays. Includes the Vietnam Heroes Exhibit, with 3,417 dog tags honoring Texas veterans who died or were missing in action in Vietnam. On Sunday at 3 p.m., the Armored Support Group will perform a 21-gun salute with 105mm Howitzers, capping the series of events. americangimuseum.org.

Astronomy on Tap BCS, 7 p.m., featuring guests Taylor Hutchison and Justin Spilker. Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Salvation Army food distribution, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Food will be distributed to those in need until supplies run out.

Pool and dart tournaments, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $10 entry fee.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.